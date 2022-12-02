Tucson Tanque Verde staggers Tucson Empire with resounding performance 70-25

Tucson Tanque Verde turned in a thorough domination of Tucson Empire 70-25 in Arizona boys basketball on December 2.
Last season, Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Empire squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.