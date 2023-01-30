Tucson The Gregory clips Benson in tight tilt 59-58

Tucson The Gregory fans held their breath in an uneasy 59-58 victory over Benson on January 30 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind . For results, click here. Benson took on Tucson Santa Rita on January 18 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. Click here for a recap.
