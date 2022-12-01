Tucson The Gregory controls the action and St. David 66-43

Tucson The Gregory ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering St. David 66-43 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 1.
Last season, St David and Tucson The Gregory faced off on January 28, 2022 at St David High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
