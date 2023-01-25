Tucson The Gregory exerts defensive dominance to doom Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 55-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind on the scoreboard because Tucson The Gregory wouldn't allow it in a 55-0 shutout at Tucson Arizona School For The Deaf & Blind on January 25 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Mesa Sequoia Charter and Tucson The Gregory took on Patagonia Union on January 20 at Patagonia Union High School. For more, click here.
