Tucson The Gregory finds its footing in sprinting past San Manuel 92-34

Tucson The Gregory offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling San Manuel during this 92-34 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson The Gregory and San Manuel played in a 52-37 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Tucson The Gregory faced off against San Manuel and Tucson The Gregory took on Tucson San Miguel on January 7 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For results, click here.
