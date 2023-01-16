Tucson The Gregory finds its footing in sprinting past Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 62-35

Tucson The Gregory showed top form to dominate Tucson St. Augustine Catholic during a 62-35 victory on January 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson The Gregory and Tucson St Augustine Catholic squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Scottsdale Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…