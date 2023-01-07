Tucson The Gregory flies high over Tucson San Miguel 73-16

Tucson The Gregory showed it had the juice to douse Tucson San Miguel in a points barrage during a 73-16 win in Arizona boys basketball action on January 7.
Recently on December 30, Tucson The Gregory squared off with Scottsdale Prep in a basketball game.
