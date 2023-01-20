Tucson The Gregory mauls Patagonia Union in strong effort 56-25

Tucson The Gregory rolled past Patagonia Union for a comfortable 56-25 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Tucson The Gregory and Patagonia Union played in a 59-36 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Patagonia Union faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Tucson The Gregory took on Tucson St Augustine Catholic on January 16 at Tucson The Gregory School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.