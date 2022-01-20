Tucson The Gregory rides the rough off Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 66-50

Tucson The Gregory dumped Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 66-50 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off against Miami and Tucson The Gregory took on Tucson Desert Christian on January 14 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!