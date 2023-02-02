Playing with a winning hand, Tucson The Gregory trumped Duncan 43-28 in Arizona boys basketball on February 2.
Last season, Duncan and Tucson The Gregory squared off with February 3, 2022 at Tucson The Gregory School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Scottsdale Cicero. For a full recap, click here.
