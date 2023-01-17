Tucson The Gregory smashes through Kearny Ray 82-32

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tucson The Gregory's 82-32 throttling of Kearny Ray in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson The Gregory faced off against San Manuel and Kearny Ray took on Tucson San Miguel on January 11 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For a full recap, click here.
