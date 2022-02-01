Tucson The Gregory squeezes past Oro Valley Immaculate Heart 46-41

Tucson The Gregory poked just enough holes in Oro Valley Immaculate Heart's defense to garner a taut 46-41 victory at Tucson The Gregory High on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Phoenix Nfl Yet College Prep and Oro Valley Immaculate Heart took on Tucson Desert Christian on January 24 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.