Tucson The Gregory tackles Patagonia Union 59-36

Patagonia Union had no answers as Tucson The Gregory roared to a 59-36 victory in Arizona boys basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 12, Patagonia Union faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Tucson The Gregory took on Sells Baboquivari on January 11 at Tucson The Gregory School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
