Tucson The Gregory tops Scottsdale Cicero 48-38

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Tucson The Gregory will take its 48-38 victory over Scottsdale Cicero in Arizona boys basketball action on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Patagonia Union. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

