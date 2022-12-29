 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson The Gregory wins tense tussle with Salome 50-42

Tucson The Gregory edged Salome 50-42 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 17, Tucson The Gregory squared off with Tucson Desert Christian in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

