Vail Cienega mollywopps Tucson Desert View 98-30

Vail Cienega showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Desert View in a points barrage during a 98-30 win at Vail Cienega High on January 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Vail Cienega and Tucson Desert View faced off on January 27, 2022 at Tucson Desert View High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson and Tucson Desert View took on Catalina Foothills on January 12 at Tucson Desert View High School. For more, click here.
