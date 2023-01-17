Vail Cienega mollywopps Tucson Desert View 98-30

Vail Cienega showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Desert View in a points barrage during a 98-30 win at Vail Cienega High on January 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

