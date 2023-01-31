Vail Cienega paints near-perfect picture in win over Tucson Desert View 86-58

Vail Cienega painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson Desert View's defense for an 86-58 win on January 31 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

The last time Vail Cienega and Tucson Desert View played in a 63-33 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Tucson Desert View faced off against Nogales . Click here for a recap. Vail Cienega took on Sierra Vista Buena on January 26 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For more, click here.