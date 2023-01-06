 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vail Cienega pockets slim win over Sierra Vista Buena 61-52

Vail Cienega swapped jabs before dispatching Sierra Vista Buena 61-52 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Vail Cienega faced off on January 13, 2022 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 30, Vail Cienega squared off with Chandler Arizona College Prep in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News