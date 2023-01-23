Vail Cienega rains down on Nogales 73-46

Vail Cienega played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Nogales during a 73-46 beating in Arizona boys basketball action on January 23.
Last season, Nogales and Vail Cienega faced off on January 20, 2022 at Nogales High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Desert View and Nogales took on Catalina Foothills on January 13 at Catalina Foothills High School. Click here for a recap.
