Vail Cienega stretched out and finally snapped Sierra Vista Buena to earn a 64-53 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Vail Cienega played in a 15-7 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 8, Vail Cienega faced off against Gilbert Perry . Click here for a recap. Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Desert View on Feb. 3 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For a full recap, click here.
