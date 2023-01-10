Vail Cienega thwarts Tucson Rincon's quest 77-65

Vail Cienega pushed past Tucson Rincon for a 77-65 win in Arizona boys basketball on January 10.
In recent action on December 30, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 4 at Vail Cienega High School. Click here for a recap.
