Willcox played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Santa Rita during a 76-53 beating for an Arizona boys basketball victory on February 7.

Recently on January 27, Tucson Santa Rita squared off with Tombstone in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.