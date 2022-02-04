Winning recipe: San Carlos broils Tucson Santa Rita 61-49

Saddled up and ready to go, San Carlos spurred past Tucson Santa Rita 61-49 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, San Carlos faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Tucson Santa Rita took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on January 25 at Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
