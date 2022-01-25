Winning recipe: Tucson Sabino broils Safford 67-50

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Sabino trumped Safford 67-50 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Safford took on Tucson Tanque Verde on January 17 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. Click here for a recap
