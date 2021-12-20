 Skip to main content
Yuma Cibola buries Sahuarita Walden Grove under avalanche of points 79-53

Yuma Cibola buries Sahuarita Walden Grove under avalanche of points 79-53

Yuma Cibola dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 79-53 victory over Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 20.

Recently on December 9 , Sahuarita Walden Grove squared up on Tucson Pueblo Magnet in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

