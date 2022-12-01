 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoom: Bisbee leaves Tucson St. Augustine Catholic in its wake 81-34

Bisbee left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Tucson St. Augustine Catholic from start to finish for an 81-34 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 1.

Last season, Bisbee and Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off on December 14, 2021 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

