Zoom: Sierra Vista Buena leaves Tucson Marana in its wake 83-55

Sierra Vista Buena turned in a thorough domination of Tucson Marana 83-55 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Marana squared off with December 7, 2021 at Tucson Marana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on San Tan Valley Poston Butte on December 2 at San Tan Valley Poston Butte High School. Click here for a recap
