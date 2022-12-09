 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoom: Sierra Vista Buena leaves Tucson Marana in its wake 83-55

Sierra Vista Buena turned in a thorough domination of Tucson Marana 83-55 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Marana squared off with December 7, 2021 at Tucson Marana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on San Tan Valley Poston Butte on December 2 at San Tan Valley Poston Butte High School. Click here for a recap

