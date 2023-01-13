 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoom: Tucson Desert Christian leaves Kearny Ray in its wake 72-40

Tucson Desert Christian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Kearny Ray 72-40 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 7, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Patagonia Union. For results, click here.

