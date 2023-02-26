As the state’s high school basketball playoffs wind down, two Tucson teams remain. Both Catalina Foothills and Pueblo have reached the state semifinals of their respective divisions, and both play Tuesday night in the Phoenix area for title game berths.

5A Girls

Catalina Foothills (24-5), the fifth-seed in the Class 5A girls state tournament, faces No. 1 Canyon View at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As the top seed, Canyon View, located in Waddell — roughly 28 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix in the Northwest Valley — earned home-court advantage through the bracket’s semifinals. The championship game is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, with the winner facing either No. 2 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax or No. 3 Peoria Sunrise Mountain.

En route to the 5A semis, Catalina Foothills knocked off No. 12 Scottsdale Horizon at home, 55-46, before hitting the road to defeat No. 4 Gilbert Camp Verde, 49-40. Prior to the start of the 5A tournament, the Falcons fell, 59-49, in the opening round of the state’s open tournament. Catalina Foothills was seeded 19th in that bracket; Mesa 14th.

Photos: Cholla at Catalina Foothills girl's basketball It was senior night for the 2023 Catalina Foothills High School girl's basketball team on Friday, Feb. 3. The top-ranked Falcons defeated Chol…

OTHER LOCAL 5A GIRLS OUTCOMES:

• No. 7 Nogales defeated No. 10 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 56-47 in the first round. Nogales then bowed out to No. 2 Fairfax, 56-40.

• No. 14 Ironwood Ridge fell to Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 76-53 in the opening round.

4A Girls

Fourth-seed Pueblo (22-7) is on the road against No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 4A state semifinal. The winner will face either No. 2 Flagstaff or No. 3 Phoenix Deer Valley Thursday at 6 p.m. for the championship — that game also slated for Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Pueblo also fell in the opening round of the open bracket. No. 8 Salpointe Catholic defeated the Warriors, seeded 28th, 66-46.

In Pueblo’s 4A run, the Warriors defeated No. 13 Surprise Paradise Honors at home, 63-29, before dispatching No. 5 Sahuaro, 57-50.

Photos: Pueblo defeats Paradise Honors in 4A girl's basketball playoff game #4 Pueblo defeated #13 Surprise Paradise Honors, 63-29, in the first round of the 4A State girl's basketball championship on Feb. 15, 2023. Th…

OTHER LOCAL 4A GIRLS OUTCOMES:

• No. 5 Sahuaro defeated No. 12 Peoria, 47-44 to open 4A postseason play, before falling to Pueblo in the quarterfinals.

Photos: Sahuaro defeats Peoria in 4A girl's basketball playoff game #5 Sahuaro edged #12 Peoria, 47-44, in the first round of the 4A State girl's high school basketball playoffs at Sahuaro on Feb. 15, 2023.

• No. 6 Flowing Wells blew past No. 11 Kingman Lee Williams, 59-26; The Caballeros would be upended by No. 3 Deer Valley, 46-31 in the quarters.

• • •

Here’s how the rest of Southern Arizona’s 4A-6A prep basketball teams fared on their playoff journeys this month:

OPEN BOYS

• No. 25 Tucson lost to No. 8 Peoria Liberty, 82-69, in the first round.

• No. 29 Sahuaro was defeated by No. 4 Gilbert Highland, 75-51 in the opening round.

• No. 32 Cienega fell to top-seed Gilbert Perry, 78-54 in opening round action.

• No. 30 Catalina Foothills fell to No. 3 Peoria, 79-57, in a first-round matchup.

(No. 10 Phoenix Sunnyslope faces No. 1 Gilbert Perry Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum for the boys state open championship.)

6A BOYS

• No. 8 Tucson fell to No. 9 Gilbert, 57-56, in the Badgers’ 5A playoff opener.

Photos: Gilbert upsets Tucson in 6A basketball playoff game #9 Gilbert edged #8 Tucson, 57-56, in the second round of the 6A State boy's basketball championship at Tucson High School on Feb. 16, 2023.

No. 17 Rincon/University lost its round one play-in game to No.16 Mesa Red Mountain, 63-45.

(The winners of two semifinal matchups — No. 2 Phoenix Brophy vs. No. 3 Anthem Boulder Creek and No. 5 Mesa Mountain View vs. No. 1 Gilbert Highland — will square off for the 6A trophy Saturday at 12:30 at the Coliseum.

5A BOYS

No. 7 Catalina Foothills was upset in its opener, 66-55, by No. 10 Scottsdale Horizon.

Photos: Catalina Foothills upset by Scottsdale Horizon in 5A boy's basketball playoff #10 Scottsdale Horizon defeated #7 Catalina Foothills, 66-55, in the first round of the 5A State boy's basketball championship at Catalina Foo…

• No. 8 Cienega defeated No. 9 Buena, 64-53, before falling to top-seed Gilbert Campo Verde, 73-53 in the quarterfinals.

(Either No. 5 Peoria Centennial or No. 1 Gilbert Campo Verde will take on the winner of No. 11 Peoria Sunrise Mountain or No. 2 Goodyear Millennium Friday at 8 p.m. at the Coliseum for the 5A boys crown.)

4A BOYS

• No. 7 Sahauro bowed out in the first round against No. 10 El Mirage Dysart, 64-61.

• No. 11 Pueblo lost its first-round matchup to No. 6 Glendale Cactus, 63-52.

• No. 13 Salpointe Catholic lost its first-round matchup to No. 14 Prescott, 61-54.

(Winners of No. 8 Glendale Deer Valley’s semifinal matchup with No. 5 Mesquite and No. 3 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain’s tilt with No. 2 Peoria will play for the 4A championship Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Coliseum.)

3A BOYS

• No. 24 Sabino fell to No. 9 Gilbert Christian, 68-57, in first-round action.

(No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian defeated No. 6 Kayenta Monument Valley, 65-44 in the 3A boys championship game.)

• 1A BOYS

No. 11 Desert Christian was upset by No. 6 Winkelman Hayden in the opening round, 58-54.

No. 12 The Gregory School upset No. 5 Salome, 39-27, in the first round, but fell 46-40 to No. 4 Colorado City El Capitan in the quarterfinals.

(No. 1 Phoenix North Valley Christian Academy defeated No. 3 Sells Baboquivari, 56-36, for the 1A boys championship.)

OPEN GIRLS

• No. 8 Salpointe Catholic defeated No. 25 Pueblo in the first round, 66-46. Salpointe would then defeat No. 9 Chandler Hamilton, 49-45, before eventually falling to top-seed Phoenix Desert Vista, 66-48 in the open quarterfinals.

Photos: Salpointe rolls past Pueblo 66-46, first round of the state open championship playoffs The Lancers led from the jump in getting past the Warriors 66-46 at home and advance out of the first game in the state open playoffs, Februar…

• No. 19 Catalina Foothills fell, 59-49, to No. 14 Mesa in the opening round.

• No. 26 Nogales was defeated, 53-34, by No. 7 Phoenix Pinnacle in a first-round matchup.

• No. 28 Sunnyside lost to No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite, 47-37, in the first round.

• No. 30 Sahuaro was upended by No. 3 Chandler Seton Catholic, 47-31, in round one.

(No. 1 Desert Vista faces No. 6 Goodyear Millennium for the girls open championship, Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Coliseum in Phoenix.)

6A GIRLS

• No. 8 Sunnyside fell to Anthem Boulder Creek, 42-37 in the Blue Devils’ 6A playoff opener.

(The winners of a pair of semifinals — No. 1 Chandler Hamilton vs. No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista and No. 3 Mesa Dobson vs. No. 7 Gilbert — square off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Coliseum in Phoenix.)

1A GIRLS

• No. 7 St. Michael fell to No. 10 Heber Mogollon in first-round action, 47-25.

• No. 9 Desert Christian narrowly lost to No. 8 Salome, 28-26, in the opening round.