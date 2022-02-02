Abracadabra: Miami vanquishes Tucson Santa Rita 74-22

Miami swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Tucson Santa Rita 74-22 at Tucson Santa Rita High on February 2 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Tucson Santa Rita faced off against San Carlos and Miami took on Tucson San Miguel on January 28 at Miami High School. For a full recap, click here.
