Abracadabra: Tucson Mountain View vanquishes Casa Grande Union 58-34

Tucson Mountain View controlled the action to earn a strong 58-34 win against Casa Grande Union in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Casa Grande Union took on Catalina Foothills on January 21 at Catalina Foothills High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!