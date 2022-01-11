Abracadabra: Tucson Salpointe Catholic vanquishes Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 77-17

Yes, Tucson Salpointe Catholic looked superb in beating Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, but no autographs please after its 77-17 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Vail Cienega and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Cholla on January 5 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap
