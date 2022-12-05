Avondale St. John Paul II rolls like thunder over Tucson Santa Rita 46-18

Avondale St. John Paul II played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Santa Rita during a 46-18 beating in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 5.
The last time Avondale St John Paul II and Tucson Santa Rita played in a 74-13 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.
