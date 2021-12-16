Avondale St. John Paul II smashes through Tucson Santa Rita 74-13

Yes, Avondale St. John Paul II looked superb in beating Tucson Santa Rita, but no autographs please after its 74-13 victory for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 16.

