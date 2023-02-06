Benson played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Santa Rita during a 68-13 beating during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 30, Benson faced off against Tucson The Gregory . For a full recap, click here. Tucson Santa Rita took on Bisbee on January 30 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. Click here for a recap.
