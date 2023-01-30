Benson dominates Tucson The Gregory 90-21

Benson left no doubt on Monday, controlling Tucson The Gregory from start to finish for a 90-21 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 30.
In recent action on January 25, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…