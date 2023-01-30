Bisbee thumps Tucson Santa Rita in punishing decision 53-16

Bisbee controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-16 win against Tucson Santa Rita in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 23, Tucson Santa Rita faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.

