Blowout: San Carlos puts together statement win over Tucson Santa Rita 81-35

San Carlos' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 81-35 win over Tucson Santa Rita on February 4 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, San Carlos faced off against Tucson Santa Rita and San Carlos took on Tucson Santa Rita on January 27 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!