Blowout: Tucson Desert Christian delivers statement win over Phoenix North Valley Christian 52-7

Tucson Desert Christian flexed its muscle and floored Phoenix North Valley Christian 52-7 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
The last time Tucson Desert Christian and Phoenix North Valley Christian played in a 47-19 game on December 8, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 13, Tucson Desert Christian squared off with Sells Baboquivari in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
