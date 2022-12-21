Blowout: Tucson Pueblo Magnet delivers statement win over Tucson Amphitheater 57-31

Tucson Pueblo Magnet flexed its muscle and floored Tucson Amphitheater 57-31 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Amphitheater faced off on February 11, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 17, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tombstone and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Safford on December 17 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. Click here for a recap
