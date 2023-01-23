Blowout: Tucson Salpointe Catholic delivers statement win over Rio Rico 72-20

Tucson Salpointe Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rio Rico 72-20 Monday on January 23 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Rio Rico played in a 62-16 game on December 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Rio Rico took on Sahuarita on January 17 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.
