Catalina Foothills busts Tucson Ironwood Ridge 70-50

Catalina Foothills dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-50 win over Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 23 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 52-49 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 18, Catalina Foothills faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Cholla on January 17 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
