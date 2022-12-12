Catalina Foothills collects skin-tight win against Tucson Sunnyside 58-50

Catalina Foothills weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 58-50 victory against Tucson Sunnyside in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 12.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sunnyside played in a 56-36 game on December 29, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Catalina Foothills took on Scottsdale Notre Dame on December 7 at Scottsdale Notre Dame Preparatory. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
