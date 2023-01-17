 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalina Foothills flies high over Tucson Mountain View 57-30

Catalina Foothills showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Mountain View in a points barrage during a 57-30 win for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 17.

The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Mountain View played in a 61-33 game on January 20, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Desert View and Tucson Mountain View took on Nogales on January 12 at Tucson Mountain View High School. Click here for a recap.

