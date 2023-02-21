It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Catalina Foothills had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Gilbert Campo Verde 49-40 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Recently on Feb. 15, Catalina Foothills squared off with Scottsdale Horizon in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…