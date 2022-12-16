Catalina Foothills outlasts Tucson Rincon 58-39

Riding a wave of production, Catalina Foothills surfed over Tucson Rincon 58-39 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 8, Catalina Foothills faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Rincon took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on December 8 at Tucson Rincon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
