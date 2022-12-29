Catalina Foothills outlasts Tucson Sunnyside 44-25

Playing with a winning hand, Catalina Foothills trumped Tucson Sunnyside 44-25 on December 29 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sunnyside played in a 56-36 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 22, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Sahuarita and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Rincon on December 16 at Catalina Foothills High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.