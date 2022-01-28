Catalina Foothills paints near-perfect picture in win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 68-43

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Catalina Foothills turned out the lights on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 68-43 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Catalina Foothills took on Casa Grande Union on January 21 at Catalina Foothills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
