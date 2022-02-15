Catalina Foothills pockets narrow victory over Sierra Vista Buena 64-62

Catalina Foothills upended Sierra Vista Buena for a narrow 64-62 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 1, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Catalina Foothills took on Casa Grande Union on February 10 at Catalina Foothills High School. For a full recap, click here.
