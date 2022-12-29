Catalina Foothills pushes over Nogales 48-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Catalina Foothills spurred past Nogales 48-37 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Nogales played in a 67-53 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 22, Nogales faced off against Tucson Rincon and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Rincon on December 16 at Catalina Foothills High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.